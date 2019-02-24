Lots of Flooded Areas on Saturday

It was a busy Saturday for Coffee County deputies, city patrolmen and rescue personnel as rising water created many issues.
A State of Emergency was declared in Tennessee after widespread flooding and severe weather occurred over the last several days.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan at Level 3 out of 5.
Governor Bill Lee asked residents of Tennessee to follow all instructions of emergency officials and stay alert as flood waters continued to rise.
Around 40 roads were impacted in Coffee County, closing several for a long period of time. Most are now passable, after no rain, wind and sunshine helped to start the process of drying out on Sunday.
The Coffee County Rescue Squad evacuated three families from their homes on Saturday. Coffee County Emergency Management opened an emergency shelter at College St Elementary in Manchester on Saturday for those in need.
Officially Manchester received 7.5 inches of rain from Feb. 19-23. The most falling on the 23rd, (Saturday) 3.96 inches.
All counties in the WMSR listening area reported damage during the rain occurrence. Homes, highways, and bridges were reported as flooded or put out of commission by the heavy rains. You can double left click on pictures to make them larger.