Looks like the Handicap Symbol will change in Tennessee
The bill changes the current symbol to a more “dynamic character leaning forward with a sense of movement, be readily identifiable, and be simply designed with no secondary meaning.”
The symbol will also be accompanied by the word “Accessible” for signage to designate points of entry on all state buildings purchased after July 1, 2019, and on current buildings when signs need to be replaced.
The symbol would also be added to placards, decals, license plates, and registrations of drivers or passengers with a disability. Should the bill be signed into law, it will take effect on July 1, 2019.