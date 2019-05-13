Local Teacher Selected for the 2019-20 Tennessee Educator Fellowship

Thirty-one educators have been selected for the 2019-20 class of the Tennessee Educator Fellowship through a competitive admissions process, according to State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE).
The Tennessee Educator Fellowship is a yearlong program that equips teachers, school counselors, interventionists, and librarians to learn about education policy and advocate for their students and their profession. The educators chosen this year work in a variety of settings: traditional public schools, public magnet schools, and public charter schools.
One local educator was chosen, Deb Wimberley who teaches seventh-grade English language arts at Coffee County Middle School. Wimberley has been teaching for nine years.
This is the sixth year of the Tennessee Educator Fellowship. The fellows chosen for the 2019-20 cohort have a combined teaching experience of 358 years and represent elementary, middle, and high schools in 26 districts across East, Middle, and West Tennessee. The members of this cohort teach English language arts, math, science, social studies, STEM, construction trades, and special education in urban, suburban, and rural schools. The cohort also includes educators who serve as school counselors, a librarian, and an educator who teaches English language learners.
