Some public schools in our area are getting an extra boost for their STEM projects.
On Tuesday, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced $580,000 in grants to help public school educators in the Tennessee Valley develop their science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education projects, large and small.
According to TVA, the competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
Local schools that will receive grant money are: Coffee County Central High School Coffee County, Bel-Aire Elementary School in Tullahoma and Hickerson Elementary School Coffee County.
Local Schools to Receive TVA Grants
