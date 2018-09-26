Local School Systems Receive Safety Funding from State

The first-ever Tennessee assessment of school facilities and safety procedures is complete. 147 school districts will get a portion of $35 million from the state for security needs.
Some school districts are using the funds to get enhanced door locks, improved visitor screening procedures, shatter-resistant glass and more.
Several districts are improving mental health services for students by funding salaries for school counselors and child psychologists. The money will also help pay for 213 new school resource officers across the state.
Coffee County schools will receive a state recurring (yearly) allocation of $59,700, including a recurring local match of $14,910. Local matching funds can be “In-kind,” like labor and supplies for work to be done.
Manchester City Schools will receive $20,200, including a local match of $5,080.
Tullahoma City Schools will receive $42,700, including $10,670 local match.
In non-reoccurring (one-time) funding for School Safety, Coffee County gets a total of $149,200 with $37,240 being local match funding.
Dr LaDonna McFall Director of Coffee County Schools says she is very gracious that Gov. Bill Haslam put the funding needed for extra school safety in the state budget…
She says the money will help with more security measures at all schools and the central office… Those are just some of the safety updates being added to county schools.
Money will all be used for a mental health counselor.
Manchester City Schools will receive non-reoccurring funding in the amount of $50,400 that includes $12,600 local funding.
Tullahoma City Schools will get a total $106,700, that includes $26,630 in local money.