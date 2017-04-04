We want to congratulate a local manufacturing company. 30 SECONDS Cleaners––the family owned business whose colorful front man and co-owner promises the rapid demise of outdoor mold, mildew, algae and moss––is impressively competing against industry giants. The Company has just been named a Management Action Programs (MAP) 12th Annual Presidential Award Recipient for breakthrough results.
30 SECONDS Cleaners was started in 1977 and has two fully operational production and distribution facilities in Oregon and Manchester, Tennessee and sold locally at Eaton Ace Hardware.
Whether you’re looking for a cleaner to instantly remove stains from algae, mold and mildew or to kill lichen, moss, mold and algae over time, they have the cleaning solutions for you. Safe to use on all of your outdoor surfaces, “It’s Clean, when YOU want it Clean!”
Local Manufacturing Company is Honored
