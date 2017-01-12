Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 70 and Old Rock Island Road.
Killed in the crash were 39 year old Kelly Campbell of Quebeck, TN and 47 year old Michael McQuiston of Carthage, TN.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Campbell was attempting a left turn from Highway 70 onto Old Rock Island Road when her vehicle collided with a semi pulling an empty cattle trailer. The semi was westbound on Highway 70. Campbell and McQuiston were dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, 40 year old Bradley Creek of Hillsboro, TN was not injured.
Local Man Uninjured in Fatal Crash
