Local Man on Tennessee’s Most Wanted List has been Captured
U.S. Marshalls and law enforcement officials from Alabama are credited with arresting Brian Lee Cleckler. Cleckler, age 39 was wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Evading Arrest, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
On Aug. 25, Decherd police had made a traffic stop that resulted in a vehicle pursuit that ended in Decherd. Cleckler then took off on foot and has been on the run ever since.
Cleckler was added to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list and a $2,500 reward was offered for information regarding his location.
U.S. Marshalls took custody of Cleckler.