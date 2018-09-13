Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) is sending eight linemen, one operations supervisor and seven trucks to Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation (Lumbee River EMC) located in Red Springs, North Carolina, to assist with Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.
The massive hurricane is expected to leave widespread damage across much of the Atlantic seaboard, and DREMC crews will be in place to assist as soon as it is safe to work.
“This is a powerful storm, and the people of North Carolina have some tough days ahead,” says Michael Watson, DREMC president, and CEO. “We are proud of our linemen for volunteering to assist. They will be working long days in difficult conditions, but they were quick to respond to the call for help. We ask that the public keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers while they are away.”
Crews plan to leave early Saturday morning and are expected to arrive in Red Springs on Saturday, ready to assist with restoration efforts early Sunday morning. It is unclear how long they will be in North Carolina. Lumbee River EMC is in the southeastern part of the state between Charlotte and Wilmington. They serve nearly 53,000 members in four counties and maintain over 5,600 miles of line.
Crews from DREMC are joining some 120 other lineworkers from 14 electric co-ops across Tennessee who will be assisting with hurricane recovery efforts. The Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association in Nashville is coordinating requests for mutual aid and makes travel and lodging arrangements for crews who respond.
Local Linemen Headed to Hurricane Hit North Carolina
