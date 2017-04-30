Six of the 24 FIRST® LEGO® League teams sponsored by the AEDC Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education Outreach Program placed in their division at the East Tennessee FIRST® LEGO® League Championships.
At the East Tennessee Championship competition held at Tennessee Tech University the Red Robo Raiders from Coffee County Middle School in Manchester placed third in one category. The Black Robo Raiders, also from Coffee County Middle School in Manchester placed third in the FLL Inspiration category.
FLL teams, which are made up of students and guided by adult coaches, research a real-world problem such as food safety, recycling or energy, and are challenged to develop a solution and present their results. They also must design, build and program a robot using LEGO MINDSTORMS® technology, then compete on a table-top playing field.
Local LEGO teams place in the East Tennessee FIRST® LEGO® League Championships
Six of the 24 FIRST® LEGO® League teams sponsored by the AEDC Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education Outreach Program placed in their division at the East Tennessee FIRST® LEGO® League Championships.