The City of Tullahoma and the Coffee County Board of Education continue to battle over the liquor-by-the-drink-tax.
Both government entities have won court cases in the past. The Coffee County Board of Education has calculated that Tullahoma owes $387,488 from 1980 to 2014. The county board of education claims half of the collected liquor-by-the-drink tax money should have been distributed among all three school systems in Coffee County, according to each system’s “average daily attendance.” If the county wins Coffee County Schools would get half of that figure, Tullahoma would get the next amount followed by Manchester City Schools.
County school system attorney Eric Burch had asked the City of Tullahoma to accept an out of court settlement, but the city said no.
In Coffee County Chancery Court, Tullahoma won, but the Tennessee Courts of Appeal overruled. Now the case will be heard by the Supreme Court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4.
Local Lawsuit heads to Supreme Court
The City of Tullahoma and the Coffee County Board of Education continue to battle over the liquor-by-the-drink-tax.