Northgate Mall in Tullahoma and Three Star Mall in McMinnville will not be losing one of its main tenants. The J.C. Penney stores are NOT on the list of stores that will be closed by the company.
J.C. Penney recently announced it will close 138 stores nationwide to improve profitability. The company said approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted due to the closures.
Three J.C. Penney stores in Tennessee will be closed. They are in Greeneville, Knoxville and Union City.
Local J.C. Penny will Not Close
