Local Industrial and Business Parks receive Grants
The Site Development Grant program, part of the larger Rural Economic Opportunity Act passed in 2016, helps communities prepare industrial sites for businesses.
“Providing more opportunities for citizens in rural Tennessee is one of our top priorities and with the assistance of the Site Development Grants, the rural communities receiving these grants will be ready for investment and economic success,” Haslam said. “We are strengthening our future workforce through programs like Tennessee Promise, and I look forward to seeing these 18 communities succeed and grow for the next generation of Tennesseans.”
• Manchester Industrial Park – $137,453 – Extension of approximately 1150 linear feet of waterlines, relocation of electric utility lines, and drainage improvements.
• Tullahoma Airport Business Park – $280,000 – Clearing of approximately 26 acres of wooded area and drainage improvements.