Local Government Coordinator for the Tennessee Historical Commission will speak in Manchester

A presentation will be led by Jane Coleman-Cottone, the Certified Local Government Coordinator for the Tennessee Historical Commission on Tuesday (July 10) in downtown Manchester at “The Church at 117” on East Fort Street beginning at 11am.
Topics of discussion will be how historic zoning can bolster downtown revitalization and development. There will ample opportunity to have your questions answered by Cottone, regarding historic zoning issues and regulations.
As the Certified Local Government Coordinator, Cottone assists towns and cities across the state in setting up and running their historic zoning commissions.
The meeting is being conducted to help downtown merchants, residents, city officials and downtown property owners.
