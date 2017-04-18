Local Doctor Reprimanded

The medical license of a doctor with locations in Tullahoma, Manchester and Shelbyville has been reprimanded on grounds of “unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct,” according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Domenic Canonico is an ear, nose and throat doctor.
The reprimand, issued by the state Board of Medical Examiners, addresses 18 personal refill prescriptions for Ritalin. Canonico received the prescriptions from his own office by a physician assistant over a two-and-a-half year period, as opposed to requesting those refills from his treating physician.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) classifies Ritalin as a Schedule II controlled substance due to its high potential for abuse “which may lead to severe psychological or physical dependence.”
In October, Canonico voluntarily entered into a monitoring agreement with the Tennessee Medical Foundation (TMF), an organization that offers professional assistance to physicians suffering from chemical dependencies. Under the agreement, Canonico will, for at least two years, engage in psychotherapy with a therapist who communicates regularly with the TMF.
Canonico has been in compliance with that agreement since October and has been deemed fit to continue practicing medicine following an evaluation by the Vanderbilt Comprehensive Assessment Program.
A licensure reprimand is a formal, written disciplinary action issued to a licensee for one-time or less severe violations.
In connection to the reprimand, Canonico has been ordered to pay 18 civil penalties in the amount of $100, representing each prescription he received in violation of Section II Grounds for Discipline, for a total of $1,800.
Canonico will also pay the costs assessed against the Board of Medical Examiners by the Division’s Bureau of Investigations in connection with the matter, not to exceed $2,000.
