Nashville based FirstBank recently announced its intent to merge with Clayton Bank & American City Bank.
Jim Clayton founded Clayton Bank through the 2002 purchase of First State Bank of Henderson, Tennessee, the main bank of Jim’s childhood home. In 2004, Friendship Bank of Friendship, Lexington and Covington, and American City Bank of Tullahoma and Manchester were added. Clayton Bank expanded to Knoxville and Cookeville in 2005 and operates branches in downtown Knoxville, West Knoxville, Farragut, Clinton Highway and Alcoa. With more than $1 billion in assets and 31 offices in 20 cities, the Clayton family of banks satisfies the banking needs of more than 60,000.
FirstBank’s decision to merge with Clayton Bank & American City Bank was based on its long-term growth strategy and the desire to expand its Tennessee presence especially in the Knoxville and Tullahoma markets.
Local Bank Merging with Nashville Bank
Nashville based FirstBank recently announced its intent to merge with Clayton Bank & American City Bank.