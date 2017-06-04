Tullahoma Police and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help. A white male, seen in this picture allegedly broke into a home in the Kings Ridge area of Tullahoma and stole electronics and cash on Wednesday May 31, 2017.
The man was with 3 other people, who stayed inside a silver Oldsmobile Intrigue. The others were two white males and an African-American female.
You can contact Jason Dendy at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4427 or Tullahoma Police at 455-0530 if you have any information that can help find this person. You can remain anonymous.
Local Authorities looking for Wanted Thief
