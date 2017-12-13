Local Authorities Locate and Arrest Wanted Man
Keele was wanted for being in possession of a weapon where prohibited, failure to appear and promotion of methamphetamine.
On Wednesday morning, Keele was located and arrested. Coffee County Investigator James Sherrill along with Deputies Brandon Reed, Kevin Smith, Ben Sneed, Larry McKelvey and K-9 Yoshi worked with Manchester Police Investigators Jonathan Anthony and Trey Adcock to locate and bring the Manchester man into custody.
Corey Franklin Keele was booked in at the Coffee County Jail.