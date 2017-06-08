Local Authorities Asking for the Public’s Help

On June 2nd, 2017 the Tullahoma Police Department and Tullahoma Fire Department responded to Short Springs Natural area for a fire that was set under a newly constructed bridge.
The Tullahoma Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this set fire to contact them by private message on Facebook, email Investigator Tyler Hatfield at thatfield@tullahomatn.gov, or by phone 931-455-0530.
The Tullahoma Police Department and Tullahoma Fire Department thanks you for your assistance in this case.
A male subject is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft in Manchester. If you can identify the person in the photo, please contact Manchester Police Chief Investigator Jackie Matheny at 931-728-2099. Your help will be greatly appreciated.
