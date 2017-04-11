Local Attorney Arrested
The arrest warrant says that St Clair was found to be in possession of 30 off-white colored pills believed to be oxycodone. St Clair was allegedly found to be in possession of these pills in the school zone near College Street Elementary school.
Also, Manchester Police say she was allegedly accepting Oxycodone for legal fees.
St Clair was charged by Manchester Police Investigator Jonathan Anthony with Schedule II drug violation and drug-free school zone.
She was released from the Coffee County Jail on a $7,500 bond and her court date was set for April 18, 2017.