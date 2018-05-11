Local Agencies ready for Bonnaroo (Video)

Bonnarroo is just around the corner. Local agencies are planning, training and have strategies in place, should an emergency occur during the music festival. At a recent “summit” hosted by Director of Homeland Security and Coffee County Emergency Management, Allen Lendley, over 18 emergency agencies came together for a planning and training session. See the video for more information.
The following agencies were represented:
Harton Hospital, Unity Medical Center, The National Guard 45th, Manchester City Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Coffee County EMA, Manchester City Fire Department, Coffee County EMS, Coffee County Rescue Squad, (multiple) Bonnaroo private security agencies, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Coffee County 911 Comm Center, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Alcohol and Beverage Commission, Federal Bureau of Investigation, AEDC Fire Department and State Health.