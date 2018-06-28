Livestock Killed in Bedford County–Two Men Arrested
Ethan Everette Barrett
On Wednesday, while investigating reports of livestock being killed in the Bedford County, detectives with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office were able to develop information of some potential suspects that were responsible for the killing of the animals. As a result of their work and investigation, they were able to develop and obtain evidence that led to the arrest of 19 year-old Ethan Everette Barrett. Barrett was charged with 3 counts of Vandalism and 3 counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty and has a $30,000 bond.
Jackson Chapman North
On Thursday detectives with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for the arrest of 19 year-old Jackson Chapman North for 3 counts of Vandalism and 3 counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty. He is now in custody.