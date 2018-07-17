The lip sync battle sweeping police departments across the nation has arrived in Manchester. The city police department took on the challenge with their performance of “Time of My Life” by Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes. The hit song from the movie Dirty Dancing.
According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, they are working on their version of the lip sync challenge.
To see the Manchester City Police Department’s own, lip-sync challenge click on this link.
Lip Sync Battle Hits Manchester
