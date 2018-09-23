A joint investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and Moore County Sheriff’s Department has landed 21-year-old Dannen Moore behind bars.
On Friday, (9/21/2018) a search warrant was executed, and Investigators seized approximately 24 grams of heroin, approximately three pounds of marijuana, $4,200 cash, and several firearms including two fully automatic weapons.
Lincoln and Moore Counties Team Up on Drug Bust
