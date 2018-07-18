Lightning deaths are at a 10-year high in Tennessee and make up for 25 percent of deadly lightning strikes nationwide.
The latest victim is Darrell Hoskins.
The Memphis man was mowing the lawn and his family said he didn’t see any bad weather brewing.
The 40-year-old was doing yard work when a lightning bolt hit a nearby tree and struck him in the back of the head.
So far this year, three people have died from lightning strikes in Tennessee. That’s more than all lightning deaths in the past decade combined.
In addition to Hoskins, two other Tennesseans died from lightning strikes in the past two months.
Lighting Deaths Up in Tennessee
