Life Choices Pregnancy Support Center in Winchester TN has been open now for 3 1/2 years. They believe they are an alternative to abortion by supporting young girls and women with the necessities for their babies. They offer free pregnancy tests anytime and free ultrasounds between weeks 7-13. Life Choices has a baby boutique and the moms and dads can take parenting classes and earn baby bucks and then shop in the boutique. They also offer abstinence education through youth groups and schools in Franklin County which helps kids to understand the consequences of their action when choosing to not to be abstinent. Their Post-Abortive Counselors are here to help anyone work through the healing process after an abortion whether the abortion was recent or decades ago. Life Choices is a lot more than just a pregnancy test center!
In 2016 at the Winchester center, 549 clients visited the center and 264 of them were new clients! Over 5,200 items were earned in the Baby Boutique. They performed 15 Sonograms and 17 Pregnancy Tests. Life Choices is bringing the same services and outreach to Manchester.
Life Choices is having a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in Manchester on February 15th at Noon. They will be located at 300A W Fort Street.
Life Choices Pregnancy Support Center coming to Manchester
Life Choices Pregnancy Support Center in Winchester TN has been open now for 3 1/2 years. They believe they are an alternative to abortion by supporting young girls and women with the necessities for their babies. They offer free pregnancy tests anytime and free ultrasounds between weeks 7-13. Life Choices has a baby boutique and the moms and dads can take parenting classes and earn baby bucks and then shop in the boutique. They also offer abstinence education through youth groups and schools in Franklin County which helps kids to understand the consequences of their action when choosing to not to be abstinent. Their Post-Abortive Counselors are here to help anyone work through the healing process after an abortion whether the abortion was recent or decades ago. Life Choices is a lot more than just a pregnancy test center!