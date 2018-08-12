The Tullahoma chicken and biscuits restaurant Bojangles that opened its doors in September 2016, closed Sunday after less than two years of operation. The eatery on North Jackson St employed between 30 and 35 people.
On Aug. 2, the restaurant chain announced the closure of 10 stores with “negative cash flow” and the refranchising of 30 other stores following poor second quarter performance.
Not all Tullahoma employees will be without jobs following the closure as many were offered jobs at other Bojangles’ locations such as Manchester and Shelbyville which will remain open.
Less than 2 Years in Business, Bojangles Closes in Tullahoma
