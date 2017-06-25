Following the lowest state unemployment rate in nearly 20 years, Tennessee’s county unemployment rates for May 2017 have decreased in 94 counties and remained the same in one, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Rhea County’s 5.1 percent makes it the only area in the state with an unemployment rate above 5.0 percent in May. That figure represents a 1.5 percent drop from its revised April 2017 rate, one of the largest rate decreases for the month. The remaining 94 counties have unemployment rates of 4.8 percent or lower. Cannon County did not change from April’s rate of 3.4 percent. Williamson County had the state’s lowest rate at just 2 percent.
Coffee County dropped from the April unemployment rate of 3.6 percent to 3.1 in May. That drop means only 750 people are unemployed in the county. Bedford County’s rate also fell from 3.8 to 3.4. Franklin County went from an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent in April to 3 percent in May. Moore County fell slightly from their April rate of 2.9 percent to 2.8 in May. Grundy County’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.8 to 4.1 and Warren County’s unemployment in April was 3.6 percent falling to 3 percent in May.
Less than 1,000 people Unemployed in Coffee County
