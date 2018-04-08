Legislature Passes New Corporal Punishment Bill
If the governor signs the bill, school systems must give details that include: each school where children were spanked, the reason corporal punishment was used and whether the discipline involved a disabled student. In cases where the children have special needs, the report must describe the type of disability the student has.
A report released last month by the state comptroller’s office showed that disabled students were getting disciplined at a higher rate than other children in recent years.
A measure that would mostly ban the spanking of disabled children at school has passed in the House and is moving through the Senate.