Legal Aid Society adds New Attorney
Tant-Shafer joins Legal Aid Society’s Tullahoma office as its newest attorney with a focus on family, health and benefits and juvenile law. Prior to joining Legal Aid Society, she established her own firm where she was a sole practitioner primarily advocating for children.
Prior to launching her firm, Tant-Shafer was a full-time adjunct professor of legal studies at Missouri Western State University, where she coordinated a student project with the Midwest Innocence Project. She was previously an associate for The Law Office of Craig D. Ritchie, P.C., handling family and appellate cases and worked as a family law attorney for Legal Aid of Western Missouri.
Tant-Shafer graduated from The University of the South in Sewanee with a bachelor’s degree in English.