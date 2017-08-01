Ledford Mill Road Construction August 2 and 3

The City of Tullahoma Public Works Department has announced that a Ledford Mill Road construction project will reduce traffic to one lane on Ledford Mill Road on Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 3. The construction is located in the 300 block of Ledford Mill Road near the intersection of Deerfield Road. Drivers are asked to use caution and reduce speed.
Public Works will be replacing a drainage culvert underneath the road.
