After a study session of the Tullahoma City School Board, the leading candidate to become the new director of schools is John C. Carver, who has served in a consulting capacity with Maury County Schools since 2016.
He served as a superintendent in Iowa from 2009-2016 before coming to Maury County.
Director Dr Dan Lawson announced last year that he would not be seeking an extension to his contract with the school system. Lawson accepted a position as a Professor with Lee University in Cleveland, TN.
Leading Candidate Named for New Director of Schools in Tullahoma
After a study session of the Tullahoma City School Board, the leading candidate to become the new director of schools is John C. Carver, who has served in a consulting capacity with Maury County Schools since 2016.