Leader of TBI to Retire

McMinnville native and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn plans on retiring later this year.
Gwyn made the announcement to TBI employees on Thursday morning.
Gwyn will remain in place as director until June 1, 2018. The selection process will begin soon to find his successor.
Gwyn has served as the director of the TBI for 14 years and has been working in law enforcement for over 30 years. He began his law enforcement career as a patrolman with the McMinnville Police Department before joining the TBI as a Special Agent in 1988. He served as the agency’s Executive Officer and later led its Forensic Services Division before becoming Director in 2004, becoming the first African-American to lead the state’s primary investigative law enforcement agency.
In 2016 Gwyn was the first TBI Director to be appointed to a third term after Gov. Bill Haslam reappointed him.
