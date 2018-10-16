Several Rutherford County businesses have been added to a lawsuit against Rutherford County government leaders in connection with the February 12, 2018 OPERATION CANDY CRUSH. You might remember that 23 Rutherford County businesses were shut-down for selling products that contained CDB.
The raids were completed under a court order and carried out by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, local agencies along with backing by the TBI, DEA, and FBI. The businesses were padlocked after undercover agents allegedly bought candy that contained CDB.
The district attorney dropped the charges, as it reportedly was learned that it was not illegal to sell products containing CDB in Tennessee.
This lawsuit was filed by Cloud 9 Hemp owner James Swain Rieves and 16 other plaintiffs were added. Rieves claims that legal merchandise was seized which caused loss of business, serious mental and emotional distress, diminished reputation and standing in the community and other charges. The business owners felt that their civil rights had been violated.
Among other things, Rieves requests a trial by jury, $500,000 in compensatory damages, coverage of reasonable attorney fees, along with other issues.
This lawsuit was filed against Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones, Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold, along with Assistant DA John Zimmerman.
Lawsuit Filed Over Operation Cand Crush in Rutherford County
Several Rutherford County businesses have been added to a lawsuit against Rutherford County government leaders in connection with the February 12, 2018 OPERATION CANDY CRUSH. You might remember that 23 Rutherford County businesses were shut-down for selling products that contained CDB.