A pair of lawmakers have proposed a bill that would ban gay marriage in Tennessee.
WTVF in Nashville reports the bill states it would “defend natural marriage between one man and one woman, regardless of any court decision to the contrary.”
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage in 2015.
The sponsors are Representative Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station) and Senator Mark Pody (R-Lebanon).
They have introduced similar bills in 2016 and 2018 that didn’t get anywhere.
Lawmakers want to Ban Gay Marriage in Tennessee
