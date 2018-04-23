Lawmakers Want Gun Laws Changed
State Sen. Jeff Yarbro, along with state Reps. Mike Stewart and Bill Beck made the announcement during a press conference Monday.
They are calling for an amendment in an effort to close loopholes that they say make it harder to enforce existing gun laws.
The new language would make it unlawful to buy a gun or possess if you have been subject to suspension, revocation or confiscation in Tennessee or other states.
It would also make it an offense to give or loan a firearm to someone who cannot legally possess it under state law and make it an offense to re-loan or give back weapons to those who have been subject to confiscation.
The legislation comes after the alleged shooter Travis Reinking lost his rights in Illinois to have firearms after he was arrested by the Secret Service last year. The FBI in Springfield, Illinois took his weapons and gave them to his father. His father, who was licensed, later gave them back to his son.
Lawmakers said the way the law is written now, Reinking did not violate state laws.
Reinking was captured Monday afternoon. (Contributed photo/Nashville Police Department)