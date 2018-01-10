Lawmakers back in Session
It will be a session that includes many changes. While lawmakers will still meet in the State Capitol, their offices and committee meeting rooms have been moved from Legislative Plaza to the nearby Cordell Hull building.
The issue of requiring seat belts on school buses may return.
Unlike in the past, legislation to implement private school voucher programs won’t return.
As the state continues to battle an opioid epidemic, bills attempting to prevent overdoses may be priorities. Last year, a legislative task force made several recommendations including adding more agents at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, creating a commission to fight drug abuse and limiting the number of controlled drugs prescribed in emergency rooms.
In the past, sessions have ended around April, however this year’s session may be shorter. Many lawmakers may push to wrap up work early to hit the campaign trail.