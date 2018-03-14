Law Enforcement Work Together to provide Extra Security after Possible Violence Threats
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves stated that he was very pleased with the way Coffee County school system employees handled the situation. The sheriff said that a very small number of students walked out at Coffee County Middle School, but school personnel quickly got the students to return to the building. No other schools in the county reported students walking out.
Sheriff Graves went on to say that he and his staff had already planned to have extra deputies at the high school, Raider Academy and Coffee Middle in case any difficulties arose.
Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother said he was pleased with the coordination between his department and the sheriff’s department.
Dr Ladonna McFall Director of Coffee County Schools said that everyone worked together to insure the safety of all students.
Absenteeism was up at the three Coffee County schools, with the high school reporting over 550 absentees and early checkouts combined. Coffee Middle and Raider Academy reported higher than normal absentees.