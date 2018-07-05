Coffee County Sheriff deputies and investigators are currently searching for a stolen 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 dually truck dark blue in color. The truck was stolen from the Cedar Point Road area around July 2, 2018. The tag number on the vehicle is J250188.
If you have any information on this theft call Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 or the Coffee County Communication Center at 931-728-9555.
Law Enforcement Searching for Stolen Truck
