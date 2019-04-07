Law Enforcement Needs Your Help

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information from anyone who has bought any utility trailers, lawnmowers, tools or any other related items from Anthony Tyrone Dalton. Dalton has allegedly been driving a stolen Ford F-350 truck. The truck was reported as stolen from Antioch, TN.
Alleged stolen F-350.. Photo provided by CCSD
The sheriff’s department and several surrounding law enforcement agencies are working active theft cases allegedly involving Dalton and his sons.
If you have any information that might help authorities, contact Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 or jsherrill@coffeecountytn.gov.