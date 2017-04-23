Law Enforcement continues search for Wanted man
Dykes, is believed to be armed and is considered dangerous. He has also apparently made specific threats toward law enforcement.
Dykes, is 32 years-old and his last known address was in the Boynton Valley area in Coffee County. He is 6’5” around 205 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.
Dykes, who was last seen on Barksdale Lane near Bedford Manor Apartments in Shelbyville earlier this month after his ex-girlfriend and her children escaped after she says Dykes was attempting to force her to drive to Manchester.
If you know the whereabouts of Billy S. Dykes please call the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811. If you see him in Coffee County please the Communication Center at 931-728-9555.