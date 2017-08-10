Law Enforcement continue to search for Missing Teen

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department continues to search for a missing teen. Reports indicate that the teen could now be in Rutherford County.
Keana Watters age 17 of Coffee County has been missing since June 30, 2017. Watters was last seen at her residence and reports now indicate that she could be in Rutherford County.
She is a white female standing 5’4″ and weighing 118lbs with brown hair and eyes.
If you have any information please contact Investigator Jason Dendy at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4427.
