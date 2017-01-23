Law Enforcement continues search for Jeremiah James Vandagriff
Vandagriff is 6’3” 220lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The man is wanted in connection for burglaries in Coffee County. Items allegedly taken are jewelry, guns and ammo.
Vandagriff could possibly be armed. Please do not approach.
If you have seen Jeremiah James Vandagriff, know his whereabouts or know where any of the missing items can be found, please call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4409 or 570-4410.
As always the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department thanks the public for its help and support.