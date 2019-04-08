Now through April 12th, the Manchester Police Department, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and other agencies are having a special enforcement known as “Operation Incognito.”
It is a specialized enforcement operation aimed at reducing crashes by concentrating efforts on the main contributing factors involving injury-related crashes which are distracted driving, aggressive driving, speeding, seat belt violations and other high-risk driving behaviors.
More than 3,400 people are killed in distracted driving crashes each year. Drivers are being urged to put down their phone and avoid distractions when behind the wheel, especially now during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Law Enforcement begin Operation Incognito
