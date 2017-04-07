Law Enforcement asking for Your Help
An unidentified male subject was allegedly involved in the theft of a red dump dual axle trailer from a location on the Woodbury Highway in Manchester on Thursday, April 6, 2017. An older model dark gray Ford flatbed truck was seen leaving the area driving towards Cannon County. The value of the trailer was estimated to be $4,500. If you can identify the person or know any information that can be of assistance, please call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-3591.