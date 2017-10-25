Law Enforcement and Others on High Alert
The two rallies planned in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro have the entire state of Tennessee on high alert.
Gov. Haslam said local law enforcement will play the lead but THP and the safety department are ready to support in anyway necessary.
Haslam said all state agencies are on standby in case things become violent.
A spokesperson for the Tennessee National Guard said that they have not received any orders to activate this weekend as of Tuesday.
TEMA said they will be in touch with local officials as the rallies unfold, and if they are called upon, they can make a speedy response.
Haslam is not declaring a state of emergency for Tennessee yet.
Haslam said if the National Guard is needed over the weekend, he will have to issue that state of emergency in order to activate the units. (WKRN)