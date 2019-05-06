LaVergne, TN Police Attempting to Identify Jane Doe
Modern digital imaging can now take a clay model rendering of a face one step further. Jane Doe’s remains have been enhanced by forensic scientists at Louisiana State University to provide an image of the victim as she might appear in a photo.
According to reconstruction experts, Jane Doe is between 5’2” and 5’9” (most likely around 5’5”) and is between the ages of 30 and 45 (most like the mid- to upper-30s). Her race has not been confirmed, although her hair appeared to be dark-colored and curly. She could possibly be a mixed race (black/white).
Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney J. Paul Newman stated…
Police say her death was not natural and most likely a homicide.
If you have information about the identity of Jane Doe, please contact LaVergne, Tennessee police at (615) 793-7744. You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP.