Last Day to Register to Vote is Approaching

1329 Mc Arthur Street, Suite 6
Manchester, Tn 37355
931-723-5103
October 1, 2018
PRESS RELEASE:
The Coffee County Election Commission will meet on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office, Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester.
The purpose of the meeting will be to certify early voting machines for the November 6, 2018 election, audit registration forms and recruit a new employee to serve as the Administrator of Elections upon the retirement of the current Administrator.
Last day to register to vote is October 9, 2018. Early voting starts
October 17 and goes thru November 1 at the Coffee County Election
Commission and at the CD Stamps Center in Tullahoma, All voters must bring
a Federal or State photo ID to vote.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Vernita Davis, Administrator
Coffee County Election Commission