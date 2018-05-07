Working as a team, the Monteagle and Tracy City Police Departments along with with the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force, took a large amount of methamphetamine off the street last week.
Two hundred and seventy-eight grams of pure methamphetamine valued at $30,000 was seized along with cash, cars, and marijuana during the operation and at least six people were arrested.
The chiefs of police in the two towns say that Interstate 24 and/or Highway 41 are major routes for drug runners.
No names of those arrested were given at this time.
Large Meth Bust on Monteagle Mountain
