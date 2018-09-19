A very large meth bust took place in Warren County recently.
After a police pursuit of a motorcycle, police found multiple bags full of what is believed to be methamphetamine at a home after the pursuit was called off.
Authorities say that there is more than three and a half pounds of meth inside zip lock bags, and that can be worth more than $50,000 in Tennessee.
After spotting the motorcycle at a local residence last week, officers obtained a search warrant and found the meth, along with a leafy substance believed to be marijuana and some drug paraphernalia.
Arrested were 22 year old Dillon Alexander Meacham, who was reported to be the driver of the motorcycle, and 18 year old Christina Faith Price, both of McMinnville.
This is the second time in the past 9 months that Warren County officials have taken in over 3 pounds of meth in a bust.
Large Drug Bust in Warren County
A very large meth bust took place in Warren County recently.